CUMBERLAND – A pair of meetings to further solicit ideas from town residents on the spending of Cumberland’s $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds are planned for Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. Another meeting between town and school officials on schools’ needs going into budget season is planned a week earlier, on Feb. 8.
More details will be forthcoming on the meetings, but Town Council President Mike Kinch said the ARPA meetings will build on the input offered by the public in a recent community survey. This gives them “another bite at the apple,” either on Zoom or in-person, to give suggestions on what the money should be spent on.
The survey asked the question, “What projects or opportunities do you think would help advance Cumberland out of the COVID-19 pandemic and best serve those most impacted?” The following answers were most common:
• Small business grants/incentives
• Rent relief
• Free recreational activities
• School infrastructure improvements
• Premium pay for essential workers
• Elderly assistance
• Sidewalks
• After-school programs to address learning loss
• Mental health investments
• Diamond Hill Park improvements.
Other items also mentioned included library online services, broadband connectivity, athletic fields, public safety stipends, bike/walking paths, food assistance, childcare assistance, permanent outdoor dining, public transportation investments, preventative health care, fire prevention investments, nonprofit partnerships, PTO grants, homelessness prevention, inter-community collaboration in the Blackstone Valley.
Also, crossswalks, traffic calming, water infrastructure, town-run COVID testing, outdoor community events, stormwater management and sewer infrastructure.
Residents were asked what impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Cumberland. Overwhelmingly, according to a synopsis from Mayor Jeff Mutter, the response theme was that small businesses and restaurants were impacted greatly by the pandemic. Residents noted that these businesses had lost revenue, were operating with less staff, and that the state grant processes are difficult to navigate.
Others cited that there was increased isolation/lack of socialization, particularly for seniors and for students who struggled with the transition to distance learning.
Additionally, it was noted that the socio-economic divide became greater. Those who were already struggling to make ends meet were hit even harder, whether it be struggling with rent, food insecurity, or navigating loss of employment, he said.
They were also asked how the pandemic has impacted them personally.
Common themes here included disruptions to working environments, including reduced hours, layoffs, and transitioning to working from home, disruptions to education (transitioning to distance learning), and those who own or work in small businesses having challenges navigating new regulations.
