With minimum wage on the rise and unemployment rates on the decline, younger Rhode Islanders, in theory, should be optimistic about future job prospects.
But some young job seekers aren’t convinced.
Amanda Cisneros, 34, said she feels disheartened by the current job market and finds it difficult to navigate as she pursues a switch from the veterinary care industry to the dermatology profession.
“I think it’s been like this for a while, and I haven’t seen anything change,” Cisneros says. “If anything, it’s gotten worse.”
Cisneros says her friends and coworkers feel the same way, and it has a lot to do with the responsiveness of potential employers.
“The most frustrating thing is that you never hear back from potential employers,” she said. “I would say that about 85 percent of the time you don’t hear back from anyone after submitting an application.”
There’s a term for what Cisneros and others are experiencing from employers – it is called being ghosted, originating from users on dating apps when someone left them hanging.
The term is now increasingly being used by job seekers such as Cisneros in regard to not hearing back from potential employers once they’ve submitted an application.
According to a story by The Guardian last November, employers have increasingly practiced ghosting since the pandemic. The story cited Glassdoor in stating that the share of interview reviews mentioning ghosting has almost doubled, up 98 percent, since February of 2020. In January of 2019, roughly 1.25 percent of interview reviews mentioned ghosting, and that rate has more than doubled since.
It’s not just job seekers who are having a hard time navigating this current job market. Potential employers are struggling to find employees that fit the positions they’re hiring for as well. Many of them have turned to talent solutions companies, such as Robert Half, which matches potential employers with job seekers.
Katelyn Aziz, the branch manager of contact talent for Robert Half’s Providence branch, said her company has conducted a lot of research, and they agree that the hiring process itself is the obstacle preventing potential employers from connecting with the job seekers they’re looking for.
“Whereas it was taking seven weeks to hire in 2021, it’s now taking up to 11 weeks,” Aziz says, which is equally as frustrating for employers as it is for job seekers. Employers are choosing to extend the hiring process in order to find long-term employees, she adds.
Aziz warns that one of the top factors that may prevent job seekers from hearing back from employers after they’ve applied is job hopping. She says that “while a lot of times people might think that going from role to role can have its benefits, multiple short stints could signal to a client that you’re a flight risk.”
Asked if she has any advice for job seekers navigating this current job market, Aziz encourages people to focus on the acronym R.U.N, which stands for reflection, urgency, and networking. Reflection requires job seekers to reflect on what matters to them most in their job search, whether that be work/life balance or what sort of job model they are looking for, to tailor the jobs they’re applying for to what works best for them.
Urgency encourages job seekers to update their resumes, LinkedIn and/or Indeed profiles. This ensures that job seekers can apply to positions they want as soon as they are offered, which may relieve some of the frustration they experience from long hiring processes.
Networking refers to utilizing the people one has both personal and professional relationships with to obtain the positions they desire.
“Research has shown that 87 percent of managers are more likely to hire a candidate that’s referred by a current employee,” said Aziz.
She also emphasizes that the other employee doesn’t even have to work in the same field as you, they just have to be employed by that company.
Navigating the current job market may be frustrating for Rhode Islanders, but by understanding what they and employers are looking for, being proactive, and using all of their available resources, obtaining the positions they desire is within reach, says Aziz.
