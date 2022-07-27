CENTRAL FALLS/PAWTUCKET – A planned three-day strike was called off last week after management and union member caregivers at the Blackstone Valley Community Health Center reached an agreement.
Early last week, Service Employees International Union 1199NE members began to spread word of the planned strike calling on Blackstone Valley Community Health Center to settle a contract providing “fair wages and adequate time off.” Caregivers said they had been attempting to settle a contract since December of 2021.
According to Amelia Abromaitis, a spokesperson representing the union, 99 percent of the 100 health staff members voted to authorize the strike planned at three Blackstone Valley Community Health Center locations.
Early in the morning last Wednesday, July 20, the day the strike was set to begin at 7 a.m., Abromaitis said “union caregivers and management were able to achieve a last-minute agreement.
A July 19 release from the union said “through the pandemic, staff provided critical health services to their patients, including administering thousands of vaccines. Despite the risk to themselves and their families, staff received no hazard pay.” Caregivers also said management previously refused to give “across the board wage increases that address the cost of living, despite the recent state budget committing $2.5 million to community health centers and (more than) $4 million in federal relief funding in 2021 to invest in recruitment and retention.”
According to the release, a majority of staff makes under $20 per hour. In contrast, they said, the executive director of BVCHC receives an annual salary of $211,000, and other executives make above $100,000.
Administrators with the Blackstone Valley Community Health Center could not be reached for comment.
According to Abromaitis, details of the agreement are not available at this time. The employer still needs to officially finalize the contract before union members vote to accept it. A vote is expected in early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.