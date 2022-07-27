CENTRAL FALLS/PAWTUCKET – A planned three-day strike was called off last week after management and union member caregivers at the Blackstone Valley Community Health Center reached an agreement.

Early last week, Service Employees International Union 1199NE members began to spread word of the planned strike calling on Blackstone Valley Community Health Center to settle a contract providing “fair wages and adequate time off.” Caregivers said they had been attempting to settle a contract since December of 2021.

