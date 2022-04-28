MIDDLETOWN – It was high time for me to try something new and way out of the ordinary, and taking a hike with a goat (on a leash!) fit the bill.
Simmons Farm, at 1942 West Main Road in Middletown, has always been a family-run and owned farm with a long history, settled first in the 1600s by John Coggeshall, who came over with Anne Hutchinson and Roger Williams. In the 1880s, Elizabeth Coggeshall married a Simmons from Newport and it became Simmons Farm, passed down generation to generation.
Around 1999, Karla Simmons said she and her husband, Brian, took over the farm from Brian’s grandparents. Karla and her older daughter Aidan run the goat hikes, while younger daughter Sophia likes to participate.
They have goats and Jersey cows, using their milk to make cheese, as well as cows and pigs for beef and pork. They also have beehives with bees for pollination.
“It was my father-in-law’s idea,” Karla said of the goat hikes.
She said he came home one day and asked if she had ever heard of goat hikes. She said she hadn’t, but asked him if he thought she could do them. They checked out what others were doing and started to make their own plan.
“So I got together a little pilot group of like 15 friends,” she said. “I gave them little questionnaires after, asking what would make it better. One of the things that was repeated through the 15 people was that they wanted information, they wanted farm information. They thought it would be cool if I told them something. I did a week of building the program and then the next week I put it up on Eventbrite.com and we started doing hikes.”
The hikes began in November 2019 and they were able to do them unaffected until about April of 2020, when COVID shut them down for a while. Since it’s an outdoor activity, they resumed the hikes in October 2020 and have been going ever since.
When you think about goats, or when I thought about goats, I thought of the cute and cuddly version. There is also an option on the hikes to carry a baby goat, which I thought would be too heavy or cumbersome on a hike. In actuality, the baby goats were pretty light and most of them slept through the hike.
On a Sunday in April, I took the drive down to Middletown to pick out a goat and take a hike. I did not know what I was in for. Each group gathers in the parking area where Karla or Aidan introduce themselves, the farm, and talk about how the hike will go. You are told you get to pick your goat, and that it will pick up on your personality.
Karla also warned, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”
From there, we went around the farm stand where the goats were leashed to a fence. Not all of the goats on the farm will hike, Karla said. The ones who are milking do not like to do double duty so they are usually out, while others will volunteer for each and every hike, she said, as long as they are six months or older. Each goat has a name. The three who love to hike are Chuck, Phil and Phoebe. The baby goats do not go on every hike so as not to overexert them.
Nellie, my goat, was being ignored by much of the group when it came time to pick out my walking partner. She loudly called out a few times, so I took it as a sign that this loudmouth would fit me. Boy, did we have fun.
Once you choose your goat, Karla will let you know its name and you can start to form a bond. Or at least try. Nellie was perfectly happy being released from the fence, but she wasn’t in the mood to move right away.
We eventually walked the farm for more than an hour, stopping at certain places where Karla shared her farm and goat knowledge.
“There are so many funny stories,” Karla said of the goat hikes.
“One thing I will share that has been very interesting, for me, is the goats are like little sociology experiments for me. Goats really do pick up on the energy of people,” she said. “So every hike is totally different than the hike before with the same goats. Whenever there is a high concentration of children, the goat hikes usually go wild. Different goats will react differently to different people. We have one goat who is always so nice, twice I’ve seen her turn into a bad goat. They’re personality detectors.”
While I do not see myself as a leader, Nellie needed to be out front. She would sit back and graze and when she realized the party had started without her, she would start to jog or even run to the front of the line. I’m sure she picked up on my nerves, when she would suddenly take off, as well as my impatient nature, when she would just stop and pay me no mind when I wanted to keep moving. She was a very strong-willed goat, and I guess I can relate to that.
“The goat hikes kind of bring out the best in people,” Aidan said. “My personal favorite memory, this kid, he was not happy to be here and did not want to do a goat hike. He got Phil, who all the boys love. Phil is such a guy’s guy. The boy was kind of feeling Phil but he still looked like he didn’t want to be there. And then Phil dragged him through a mud puddle, belly down through the mud. The dude got up, looked up, went ‘whoa!’ and enjoyed the rest of the goat hike. I don’t think he would have realized how much fun he was having until Phil dragged him through the mud.”
Goat hikes are offered all year, but the more popular times are spring and fall. Hikes take place three times per day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
General Admission tickets, purchased through eventbrite, get a visitor their own goat to walk on a leash and allows them to bring as many as two children, age 9 and under, for $25. They can do the hike with no goat for $10, while hiking with a baby goat costs $40, good for two people, of any age, to hike with one baby goat.
Simmons Farm also offers a petting zoo, baby goat yoga in the barn, and goat yoga with grown goats outside, from May to October. They typically keep about 50 goats, but as it’s baby goat season, they currently have about 100. Once the babies are weaned, they will move to other farms.
“I think that the goat hikes are wonderful and I think that people are attracted to them because goats have huge personalities,” Simmons said. “I think they’re a lot like people and a lot like dogs.
“I think the challenge of the goat, because the goats don’t just do what you want them to, that challenge, is what attracts people to it,” she added. “I think that in today’s world I feel proud of being able to offer this kind of connection to people who might not ever see a goat, or pet a goat, let alone walk with a goat. It offers a service to the community and it helps to keep the farm sustainable.”
