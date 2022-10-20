The Town Council celebrates the grand opening of the Smithfield Dog Park on Saturday. From left: councilors Sean Kilduff, David Tikoian, Angelica Bovis, Suxzy Alba, Bryant University President Ross Gittell, and Town Manager Randy Rossi.
The Town Council celebrates the grand opening of the Smithfield Dog Park on Saturday. From left: councilors Sean Kilduff, David Tikoian, Angelica Bovis, Suxzy Alba, Bryant University President Ross Gittell, and Town Manager Randy Rossi.
SMITHFIELD – More than 200 people and more than 50 of their dog friends walked and pawed their way to the grand opening of Smithfield’s Dog Park on Farnum Pike on Sunday, a grand culmination of more than 20 years of residents petitioning for such a park.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said she’s worked on bringing a dog park to Smithfield all six of her terms on the council, and now, as she serves her last term, she said she is glad to see it completed.
Alba said she hopes the community takes pride and ownership in the park. She said she is excited that Smithfield residents now have a safe place for dogs to run free.
“This is a pride jewel here in Smithfield,” she said.
Food vendors and local animal supply stores handed out free gifts and doggy items to attendees. They included Mind Your Dog, PetCo, Rumford Pets, My Lucky Dog Daycare and more.
Dog Park Committee member Beth Cerroni said the facility is about 25 years in the making and began when a friend, who has since died, said the town needs such a dog park.
Over the years, Cerroni said the Dog Park Committee hosted numerous fundraisers and meetings, hoping to keep the ball rolling on getting the park done. She said attendance at the opening was a fantastic turnout that proves how needed and wanted the park is.
Total costs for the Smithfield Dog Park, which includes separate small and large dog areas, signage, a watering station, dog playground equipment, cleanup bags, trash, parking for a dozen cars, and more, was $131,000.
The town appropriated some funds for the park, while the remaining money was paid through fundraising. Douglas Lumber, the Thirsty Beaver, and Stanley Tree Service donated materials and services for the park.
Cerroni thanked the town and its officials for assisting in getting the park done and the perseverance of everyone on the Dog Park Committee and Town Council for sticking with it.
“This is a very important day for us,” she said.
The biggest obstacle was finding a piece of property, she said. The Dog Park Committee looked at numerous properties before finding its ultimate location at 353 Farnum Pike. The town is leasing the 1.4-acre property from Bryant University for $1 per year for five years, with the option to renew the lease for an additional 10 years.
Bryant University President Ross Gittell said the university prides itself on its relationship with its community, which includes Smithfield. He said dogs are important to the Bryant Bulldogs, adding that the school mascot, a bulldog named Tupper, approves of the park.
The park will be open daily from sunrise to sunset and requires registration with the town for use. Registration is $25 annually per household and any membership purchased before Dec. 31 is valid until Dec. 31, 2023. Register online at www.smithfieldri.com or visit Town Hall.
Cerroni said registration fees will help with the maintenance and upkeep of the park, as well as ensure dogs using the park are up-to-date on vaccinations.
