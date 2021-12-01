Kindergarten students at Lincoln Central Elementary School are sharing what they want for Christmas this year.
Reese L., age 5: “I’m asking Santa for dolls, Barbie dolls and American Girl dolls. Ones that have curly hair and jeans that are long, not short. Some girls have short jeans. I have a book that has a ton of toys and I can circle the toys I want. I really wanted the book to come and one day we were playing with puppets and then I came home and my mom had the book.”
Owen M., age 5: “I want an RC Car Traxxas, the fast kind. They’re fun to drive. I’m also asking for a rock crawler, and a boat because they are fun to drive.”
Liana S., age 5: “I want a My Little Pony Barbie, it’s a rarity and it’s my favorite one. It’s really a rarity. And I want a pony, a real, real, real one because I’ve ridden a unicorn before but I’ve never ridden a horse.”
Sam R., age 5: “If I could have anything I would want magnetized toys so they can attach to each other. That and Legos to build. I want to build Star Wars.”
Vivienne G., age 5: “I want the coronavirus to go away. That’s what I really want. I also want a real dog. I had a dog named Sunny and I really loved him. He is 13 now and he’s in heaven and I really want him back.”
Blake M., 5: “I am asking for toys that are like stretchy and you can fight with them. I also kind of want a Mario Kart. I’ve played Mario Kart before and it’s super fun because you can drive the Mario Kart and it’s a game I played when I was 4 years old.”
James M., age 5: “I’m turning 6 in January and I am looking forward to Christmas and my birthday because my birthday is after Christmas. I like Christmas because I can give cookies to Santa. I’m asking for a giant Hot Wheels tower with a lid on it that has a spaceship in it and the car can go in it. When you put the car in it, the car shoots out. If I could have anything though, I would want a dog, no, a puppy, a golden retriever puppy.”
Owen G., age 6: “I’m asking for a Nerf gun, a motorized one. I have 16 of them, and I used to do Nerf battles a lot. If I could have anything in the world, I would ask for a Nerf gun.”
