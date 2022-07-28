Hard-shell beetles appear out of the dusk, flying with the speed of bullets. They thwack against the back porch light.

Moths thick as snow swarm outside the screen. Small green insects – butter soft – smear the pages of the paper. Things with long feelers and fierce looking mandibles (fang-like appendages) cling passively to the clapboards. Later someone explains they are hellgrammites, Dobsonflies, mean-looking four-inch-long bugs that live so briefly after they emerge that they never eat. Their only purpose once they change from a larva is to breed. They have two or three days to mate and then, successful, or not, they die.

