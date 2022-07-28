Hard-shell beetles appear out of the dusk, flying with the speed of bullets. They thwack against the back porch light.
Moths thick as snow swarm outside the screen. Small green insects – butter soft – smear the pages of the paper. Things with long feelers and fierce looking mandibles (fang-like appendages) cling passively to the clapboards. Later someone explains they are hellgrammites, Dobsonflies, mean-looking four-inch-long bugs that live so briefly after they emerge that they never eat. Their only purpose once they change from a larva is to breed. They have two or three days to mate and then, successful, or not, they die.
In hot July, they come out from under rocks in rivers and streams and fly feverishly in quest of love – or whatever Dobsonflies call it.
Somewhere, a radio burbles a brook of words. The Red Sox are playing, and in the semi-darkness the family talks and falls silent, banters and laughs, and the ball game runs under it all like a bass guitar anchoring the melody of a timeless song.
The dog lifts his head, whimpers, and swallows a growl. A rope of fur and bone, his tail pounds the floor. A cat or a rabbit must be crossing the back lawn.
The mingled smell of new-mown hay and musty wet loam drifts through the screen. The breeze rises and falls, a melody wafting into the porch. Pepper clouds of tiny insects swirl in the ring of light from the reading lamp beside the rocker. The single bulb glows with a peach-colored penumbra. It forms a lonely pool surrounded by the dark.
Ice tinks the side of someone’s glass. Cold tea. This is not a time for television or air conditioning, or weighty reflection. Summer is abundant and green and fecund. Hydrangeas brush against the screen, snare drum and wire brush. The untrimmed syringa bush gloats above the roofline. Frogs croak in a distant swamp. In the yard, a possum or raccoon displeased by the dearth of leftovers drags the cats’ pan over the rocks.
The dog raises one ear and looks from one face to another, lowers his eyes again. The banging stops.
Every four or five minutes, an automobile goes by. The tires squeal on the sharp curve. Flotsam from car-born conversation breaks loose and bobs unbidden into the privacy of the porch. Fragments and phrases float out of the humid blackness and hang a moment amid the family babble.
“She never said it” or “So, I told him,” or “They’re gonna wish they never” blare out of nowhere and stop the porch talk dead for a second. Two beats later, it resumes, amused.
There is no wish to know the time or make it count. There is no urgency or angst.
Hour gives way to hour, waves following each other in the tide. Insects, people, dog, and cats, and the other creatures of the night are concentric circles in the dark, and the moon is a crescent slash, a can opener’s clean cut in the tin of a black, black sky.
Outside the rim of lamp light, people come and go. Young replacing old, the oldest slipping quietly away to bed, the circle shrinking and swelling, summer in full flower.
There’s something eternal about July nights.
In 2011, Candice Millard wrote “Destiny of the republic: a Tale of madness, medicine, and the murder of a President.” It was published by Doubleday, a division of Random House and later released as a paperback by Anchor Books, a Random House imprint. Whether hardcover, paper bound, or e-book, it is well-worth finding and reading or re-reading.
An account of the 1881 assassination of James A. Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, it details his tortuous death. At its center are the medical blunders that complicated his protracted and ultimately futile fight to stay alive. The book also recounts the beginning of a synergy between technical science and medicine. Millard’s narrative is as revealing as it is fascinating.
Garfield was shot by a demented jobseeker, who obsessed over his failure to win a post in the Garfield administration. The president, who had been a robust major general of the Union Army during the Civil War, suffered what some present-day physicians believe might have been a survivable wound.
However, the stubborn arrogance, pride, and assumed attitude of superiority of the doctors who treated him resulted in the rejection of operating room sanitary practices already embraced successfully in England.
Constant probing for the bullet embedded in Garfield’s body with no sterilization, gloves, or gowns aggravated infections in his organs, and he died after two months of increasing agony and desperate attempts to save him. His presidency lasted only 200 days, but he is remembered by historians as a compelling figure.
The part played by Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, in the drama to save Garfield is presented in an enthralling parallel narrative by Millard. She recounts the race against time that Bell ran as he tried to perfect a metal detector he had created. He believed it could help locate the bullet, the removal of which doctors thought might save the president.
Written in a clear, engrossing style, this is an illuminating work.
