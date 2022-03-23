MIDDLETOWN – The Potter League is offering two low-cost vaccine clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets in the community on Saturday, March 26, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, and Wednesday, March 30, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic, 50 Amaral St., Riverside.
There is a $10 cash fee for a rabies vaccine per animal payable on the day of the clinic. Distemper vaccines are free.
Both days will be split up, having cats only from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. and dogs only from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
To be eligible for a three-year vaccine, owners must bring proof of prior vaccination. Those who cannot provide proof will only receive a one-year vaccine. Bring records and proof of any previous vaccines with you.
All dogs must be on a leash, all cats/small animals must be in carriers. Pets must be at least 12 weeks old. First come, first served.
For any questions call 401-846-8276 or email community@PotterLeague.org. Visit www.PotterLeague.org for more information.
