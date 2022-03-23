PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers in a press release that Farm Fresh Produce is recalling certain packages of Twa Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
These products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recalled products come in a 14.11 ounce, clear plastic packages marked with UPC6957937481850.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of Twa Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms, the press release states. The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem. No illnesses have been reported to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.