CENTRAL FALLS – The Casimir Pulaski Mutual Aid Society will hold a Ukraine Relief Fundraiser on Sunday, March 27, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Pulaski Club, 516 Roosevelt Ave.
All proceeds will go directly to Caritas – Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. Donations can be brought to the event or checks can be mailed to Casimir Pulaski Mutual Aid Society, 516 Roosevelt Ave., Central Falls, R.I. 02863, include Ukraine Fund in the memo.
For more information, call Wesley at 774-991-1080 or Jozef at 401-261-8411.
