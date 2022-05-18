PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket, Pawtucket School Department, and Blackstone Valley Community Health Care are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at local schools.
The goal of the partnership is to continue to provide vaccination opportunities for the school-age population in Pawtucket, however, the clinic will be open to anyone who is eligible for a vaccine.
“We know that continuing vaccination efforts is important to keeping our community safe against COVID-19,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien in a news release. “We appreciate the partnership to provide these opportunities for our students and families.”
“The COVID 19 vaccines are the most closely studied in medicine, and we primary care providers at BVCHC highly recommend them to protect children against COVID19,” Dr. Cristina Pacheco, MD, noted in the release. “I vaccinated my children - and I recommend you do too!”
Vaccination stations will be located at Cunningham Elementary, 40 Baldwin St. and Slater Middle School, 281 Mineral Spring Ave. First-dose clinics are set for Thursday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m., with second-dose clinics set for Tuesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. A parent or guardian is required for vaccination of school-age individuals.
For more information or if you have any questions, visit www.pawtucketri.com/covid19 or contact Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira at emoreira@pawtucketri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.