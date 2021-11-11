ATTLEBORO Mass. – In honor of Veterans Day, Marian Wrightington will present a program about the veterans who have been recognized and honored with the memorials that are in Attleboro, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:45 p.m., at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St.
Participating in this event will be another way for the public to remember the sacrifice that these individuals made in service to our country.
