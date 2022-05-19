WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket High School Music Department will hold its annual Collage Concert on today, Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m., in the high school auditorium.
The concert will feature numerous solo and small ensemble selections along with performances by the chorus, concert band, percussion ensemble, select choir and jazz band. All the music students in the department will participate.
Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Proper dress is required.
