WOONSOCKET - Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced that the City of Woonsocket and the United Veterans Council of Woonsocket (UVC) will be holding this year’s Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Veterans Council Armed Forces Park on Davison Avenue. All community members are invited to attend this event and recognize and honor our armed service members who sacrificed their lives for our country and the free world.
Mayor Baldelli-Hunt stated, “It is important for all of us to take time to remember the true significance of Memorial Day, and to solemnly reflect on the men and women who died in service to our country. Please join us on Monday, May 29, 2023 as we commemorate their ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and the liberties we all enjoy.”
This year’s Memorial Day Observance will feature remarks by City officials and UVC President Rene Boudreau, along with flag ceremonies conducted by members of the Woonsocket Police and Fire Department Honor Guard. Solielys Cruz will sing the National Anthem and Master of Ceremonies and Marine Veteran Michael Harris will recite the poem “A Whisper in the Wind”. Woonsocket Police Explorers Post # 412 will provide general assistance to event attendees.
WOON 1240 AM Radio will broadcast this event live. Limited seating for the Memorial Day Observance is available on a first-come, first-served basis so please feel free to bring a chair. In the event of inclement weather, any notification of event changes will be announced on WOON and WNRI Radio 1380.
