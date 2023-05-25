WOONSOCKET - Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced that the City of Woonsocket and the United Veterans Council of Woonsocket (UVC) will be holding this year’s Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Veterans Council Armed Forces Park on Davison Avenue. All community members are invited to attend this event and recognize and honor our armed service members who sacrificed their lives for our country and the free world.

Mayor Baldelli-Hunt stated, “It is important for all of us to take time to remember the true significance of Memorial Day, and to solemnly reflect on the men and women who died in service to our country. Please join us on Monday, May 29, 2023 as we commemorate their ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and the liberties we all enjoy.”

