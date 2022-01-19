PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter Neronha announced this week that a former Woonsocket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 17 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 in 2017.
Johnathon Ramsdell, age 32, waived grand jury indictment and entered a plea of no contest to one count of first-degree child molestation.
At a hearing on Jan. 13 before Superior Court Justice John McBurney III, the court sentenced the defendant to 30 years at the ACI with 17 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. The court further issued a no contact order between the defendant and the victim. Additionally, the defendant is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, must attend sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision requirements under state law.
“This office has charged over 400 sexual assault cases against children over the last five years, a sobering statistic that highlights an ongoing, devastating problem in Rhode Island,” said Neronha in a statement. “The defendant in this case caused tremendous harm, changing the life of his victim and her family forever. For that, he deserves every minute of the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the court. I am grateful to the victim for coming forward and for her strength and resiliency throughout this process.”
Had the case proceeded to trial, prosecutors say they were prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that in 2017, the defendant sexually assaulted a female victim under the age of 14, an acquaintance, at a home in Woonsocket.
Det. Gabriel Koneczny of the Woonsocket Police Department and Special Assistant Attorney Gen. Jillian Dubois led the investigation and prosecution of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.