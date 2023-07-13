WOONSOCKET – The city will officially work on selling the former All Saints Church without the help of a broker.
According to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, five entities are interested in the purchase of All Saints building on Rathbun Street.
The city purchased the building for $1.36 million.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilor John Ward initiated a resolution to instruct the administration to issue a request for proposals to contract with a real estate broker or firm for the marketing and sale of the former church based on the city’s good experience with working with brokers in the past.
Baldelli-Hunt responded that she and her team had already moved forward with advertising the property as instructed to do at a previous meeting and had been stopped in their tracks by this move.
“People have asked about it, but doing the official listing would encourage more people to come and tour the property and give some other ideas,” said Councilor Garrett Mancieri. He added that he was offended that the city would not support real estate businesses.
Most councilors said they were concerned with paying extra broker fees. Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said the church isn’t comparable to the middle school property where the city had a hard time finding interested parties.
“This is like the second or third time that if I don’t vote one way or not, I’m not business friendly, which I know that I am because of all the work that I do and the businesses that I help out, day in and day out,” said Gonzalez in response to Mancieri.
Mancieri indicated liability concerns when Councilor Scott McGee said that as long as Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino shows interested parties the church without any input about the property, they would be all set.
“It’s in rough shape, it’s not pristine property, it needs a lot of remediation,” said D’Agostino of the property.
“And like the mayor said, just advertise for it for two weeks, you have two sitting licensed realtors who can determine if the price is good or not and a solicitor who closes on properties, I’m sure he can handle that one,” he said.
Councilor David Soucy said he was all for using a Realtor if the city struggles to sell property, but that is not the case as of now. Council President Chris Beauchamp said he doesn’t want to spend any money the city doesn’t have to.
The resolution failed 4-2, with both Mancieri and Ward voting for it and the rest voting no.
