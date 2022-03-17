CUMBERLAND - The Cumberland Public Works Department is pleased to announce the start of the weekly curbside collection of yard waste beginning Monday, April 4.
The collection of yard waste during the spring will continue until June 10. Yard waste collection during the summer months will resume on a bi-weekly basis starting June 20. Updates regarding the summer and fall collection schedules will be announced at a later date. Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, hedge or shrub clippings, and small branches. No trash, stones, or sand can be mixed in.
Residents are advised that yard waste placed on the street before the start-up date will not be picked up. Those bags should be removed from the street and stored on their property until the start-up week of the yard waste collections. Residents can also drop off yard waste at the town’s Pascale highway facility located at 17 Old Mendon Road Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yard waste cannot be delivered at the facility on Monday holidays or other days that are scheduled town holidays.
Residents are reminded that yard waste will be collected on the same day as trash and recycling, but will be performed by a separate collection truck. Yard waste is only accepted if placed in brown paper biodegradable lawn bags. Small bundles of branches, which are no larger than two inches in diameter and limited to three feet in length, may also be placed curbside for pickup. Yard waste that is placed in trash cans or plastic bags will not be collected by the town’s trash and recycling company.
Further information is available at www.cumberlandri.org, or by contacting the Public Works Department at 401728-2400 ext. 155.
